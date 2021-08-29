How intelligent minds like Jeff Bezos embrace the Rule of Three Write’

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos began an intriguing practice many years ago.

Bezos would ask an executive to prepare a six-page narrative memo before they met to discuss new products or ideas. Although some executives might think they can write such memos in a matter of hours, Bezos stated that the best took at most a week.

"The great memos are written and re-written, shared with colleagues who are asked to improve the work, set aside for a couple of days, and then edited again with a fresh mind," Bezos once explained.

Bezos would sit with his team for 20 minutes in silence, while he read and made notes. Then it was time to get together. A memo that is well-written will lead to a better discussion.

Amazon’s practice is one example of many important lessons that could transform your thinking and communication.

It’s what I call it…

Writing is the rule.

Writing is easy:

To clarify your thoughts, recall important information, communicate clearly or remember an important fact, you can write it down.

Let’s take a look at each benefit and discuss how we can help you make the rule writing work for your business.

Clear thinking

What have you done to deserve this:

A colleague has a question that you want to ask, but they aren’t able to follow your explanation. It is your attempt to explain the question, but you stumble and misunderstand your meaning.

This problem was something I had to experience many times, so I started writing down my questions and asking them. It’s funny how this works:

Determine if I really need to ask another question

No longer do I see the necessity to ask this question

You can figure the answer yourself

This phenomenon has a very simple explanation:

Clear writing is a sign of clear thinking.

Enhances comprehension, memory and application

Copywriters who are experienced know from experience that trancribing writing by great copywriters is one of the best methods to improve your ability to create great copy. You can create your style and borrow from other copywriters’ best practices.

This is because writing makes you slow down to think. This helps to internalize the information you have written and increases your skill.

Communication is improved

Sometimes I have trouble understanding how to write my questions. This exercise not only helps me think clear, but it also allows me to predict what my partner may have.

Sometimes it helps me to step away from the writing and then return later. This allows you to “edit with a fresh head” and helps you clarify your communications, as Bezos explained.

This will allow you to openly share your ideas with others and set the stage for high-quality discussions that lead to improved work.

The next time that you are in the mood to:

Find out more

Understand

Keep this in mind

Please apply

Communicate

Take a leaf from Jeff Bezos and use the “rule of writing” to better harness the collective intelligence of your group.