How to find out if you are owed a refund on your TV Licence Fee Get your money back

After losing their signal due to the fire at Bilsdale, thousands could owe money on their TV Licence. The August 10th fire caused significant damage to sensitive equipment, preventing some North East residents from having access to the BBC for nearly a month. Because of problems with the mast’s repair, many users are experiencing no signal at all and could be eligible for some refunds.

Anyone who is unable or unwilling to view TV via their aerial, and doesn’t have internet access through a satellite dish (or through an online service such as BBC iPlayer) will receive a refund. - Advertisement - A TV Licensing spokesperson confirmed the payments by saying: “Customers living in affected areas who were unable or unwilling to watch TV for more than a month and are unable or unwilling to access BBC programming via BBC iPlayer, cable, satellite, or other channels, will be entitled to a refund, extension, or both.” We are working with Arqiva, our supplier to make sure services are resumed in the affected areas as quickly as possible.” READ MORE: Virgin Media, BT and Freesat users lose popular TV channel this week

But that is not the reason behind delays in plans to restore signal strength from temporary transmitters. The latest setbacks have been created by a legal snag, Arqiva – who owns the Bilsdale site – has confirmed. - Advertisement - Freeview is the TV channel that millions use to watch television. It recently posted more information on its blog. The company stated that it was impossible to replicate the services from Bilsdale without erecting something comparable near the site. This is a difficult task given the circumstances of the incident. The temporary transmitter located at the same location should restore TV coverage to the majority of homes that receive signals from Bilsdale. Arqiva is the transmitter operator company and plans to build a temporary transmitter in Bilsdale, which is Site of Special Scientific Interest. It must seek permission to do so. Although it was expected that the full service would return by August 28, that deadline is now past and there are still many issues. Arqiva did not anticipate that this date would be delayed. The legal process for accessing the site has taken longer than expected. Arqiva informed the court this was a very serious situation. Arqiva has been trying to get an agreement with the landowner in order to accelerate the process,” Freeview said.

Publiated at Sun 29 August 2021, 08:13.53 +0000