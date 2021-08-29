Jake Paul vs Tyron woodley: Watch live streaming on PS4, PS5 and Xbox.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will be going toe-to–toe in a PPV Boxing Match being broadcast by BT Sport Box Office. Former UFC champ will face the YouTuber-turned boxer at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland. To access the fight, you will need to spend PS16.95 on BT Sport Box Office.

You might be curious if you can view the fight on your PlayStation or Xbox.

- Advertisement -

Express.co.uk can help. Here are some details about how you can live-stream the fight between Paul Woodley and Jennifer Lopez.

JAKE PAUL Vs. TYRONWOODLEY LIVE STEAM – WATCH THE FIGHT ON PS4, P5 or XBOX CONSOLES.

Both Xbox and PlayStation consoles can access the BT Sport App.

Unfortunately, you cannot use the app to view this weekend’s Paul vs Woodley battle on Bank Holiday Weekend.

READ MORE: Dana White tells Floyd Mayweather to retire, talks Logan Paul in UFC