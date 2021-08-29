James Bond girls make killing off film trailer despite two-year delay for screening

James Bond’s film No Time To Die will premiere October

This time it seems that 007 actor Daniel Craig and his latest “Bond Girls”, led by Ana de Armas, will not need to be introduced. Fans have been frustrated with four delayed cinema openings. __S.2__ They have been screened on television around the globe, showing rising stars and drawing the attention of advertising directors before every failed opening of No Time To Die.

Ana has amassed more than $4million, or about PS2.9million, in her own fortune, during the forced hiatus according to American financial publication Forbes. She was a brand ambassador for Estee Lauder and landed an enormous contract. Not only is she the star of a global campaign to promote luxury jewellery from The Natural Diamond Council but also has one of the most sought-after lead roles in showbiz. She just wrapped shooting Blonde for Netflix, a blockbuster that stars Adrien Brody and other Oscar winners. This film is due to be released next year by Brad Pitt's production firm Plan B. A senior set insider stated that her performance would propel her to the top of the A-list and make her a contender for major awards. "There is no doubt in my mind that she is on the brink of becoming a household name, in some part at least thanks to Bond, even though nobody's actually seen her in that film yet because of the pandemic."

Daniel with Ana as CIA agent Paloma

Trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter already sees her as a future superstar based on the success of other actresses, from Ursula Andress to Britt Ekland and Halle Berry. Ana is a CIA agent that works alongside Bond in No Time To Die. She will be back opposite Craig in the planned sequels to Knives Out, which were announced in March. The actress, who fled her Havana home with just PS260 to pursue fame and fortune in Hollywood, stated that her meteoric rise was a result of her being at the "right place at the right moment." She spent several years in Spain and was offered a part on a TV show for teenagers. After that, she moved to Tinseltown. There, she became famous for playing a holographic projection of artificial intelligence in Blade Runner 2049, a sci-fi movie. This led her to be cast as American spy Paloma, in the eagerly awaited 25th Bond film. It is due out in the UK on September 30, 2013. Ana said, "Incredible events have occurred for me in Hollywood where I have great friendships span> However, she insisted that her popularity leap has not affected her.

According to her, “The exposure, the lifestyle, and constant business circumstances are not right for me.” While acting is my passion, I enjoy talking about art, life, babies, and pets. Londoner Lashana Lynch (33), who plays Nomi the new agent, has also been offered a deal to portray Miss Honey in the new screen adaptation of Matilda the Musical by Roald Dahl. It is due out next year. Due to the pandemic-driven shifting of release dates, viewers will have the opportunity to see British star Naomie Harries (44), who plays Eve Moneypenny again in No Time to Die. Due to delayed promotions to coincide with the Bond movie’s release, actress Michelle Williams was awarded an OBE in 2017. She was then able to play a key role in Marvel Comics superhero movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The film is due to be released in the UK on October 15. Lea Seydoux is a French actress who plays the role of Dr Madeleine Swann, Bond’s psychiatrist. Two new movies have been released, One Fine Morning (none of which is due out until then) and Crimes Of The Future (none). MGM’s spokesperson confirmed that, while Covid delays can have an impact on costs, they also lost approximately $50million (roughly PS36.7million) in marketing expenses that include TV trailers.

Lashana as ‘Nomi’, with Daniel

————————————————————————— Jennifer Selway comments It looked for a time that the new Bond girls from No Time To Die, a 007 movie, would have their pensions when the film came out. Now the wait is over, and Ana De Armas & Lashana Lynch will show you that Bond girls (with scripts titivated Phoebe Waller Bridge and the strict scrutiny of the MeToo Movement assessing each frame) are not the sweet arm candy they used to be. Evidently, the couple hesitated before agreeing to the parts. They must have. It would have been a very small fraction of a second for me to hesitate. De Armas sadly stated that Bond movies have “sexed before” and said this to Hollywood Reporter. “A stereotype, a type of woman who will never be safe, Bond will rescue her.” Mmm. Terrible. It’s odd that for the longest time I can recall, there has been this idea that Bond girls need to be modernized and adapt with the times. As if they were all just running around screaming “Jems! Jems!” Britt Ekland plays Mary Goodnight in The Man With The Golden Gun. Let’s just agree, she is the exception to the rule.

Ana says she likes talking about ‘life and art and babies and pets’

Okay, maybe those names are too suggestive. Pussy Galore and Plenty O’Toole are Dr Goodhead, Pussy Galore and Chew Mee. However, I wrote once under the pseudonym Ophelia Legge. So who am I to judge? Bond girls can be amazing women who enjoy sex. They aren’t just a bunch of sexy girls who wait to be saved, they can also be dangerous and deadly. Did you not admire the one with the stout legs in GoldenEye? Honor Blackman and her flying troupe of ladies assassins, Goldfinger. Grace Jones in A View To A Kill. Monica Bellucci proving to be 50 was no obstacle to becoming a Bond girl. Bond girls are so smart and know how to use chemin-defer, play in casinos and say the right words. Sylvia Trench, played by Eunice Gayson and first seen in scarlet one-shoulder gowns in Dr. No is my favourite Bond girl. Bond meets her in London and she makes all the runs. She later breaks into Bond’s flat, where he is playing crazy golf alone, while wearing only his shirt. This or another similar experience is a must for all women to have in retirement. It’s hard to imagine anyone not wanting to be Bond Girl. Ana and Lashana, you’re the best!

Publiated at Sun 29 August 2021, 11:48:00 +0000