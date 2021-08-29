Janette Manrara, Strictly, addresses the ‘horrible’ year as a show Nominated to NTA

Janette admitted that it was not easy to make the show in the coronavirus pandemic. She also had to separate from Aljaz Skorjanec, her husband of ten years.

“Being away from family for long periods of times, Covid after Covid, many antibacterial products and hand soaps, all in an effort to remind us that “the show must continue!” She continued.

Star ended her post asking followers to vote in support of the show.

Elle added, “PLEASE vote for us!” The entire #StrictlyFamily is something I am proud of.

Publited Sat, 28 August 2021 at 19:35.06 +0000