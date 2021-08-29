Quantcast
29 C
United States of America
Sunday, August 29, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Janette Manrara, Strictly, addresses the ‘horrible’ year as a show Nominated to NTA

By Newslanes Media
0
8

Must read

Janette Manrara, Strictly, addresses the 'horrible' year as a show Nominated to NTA

Janette admitted that it was not easy to make the show in the coronavirus pandemic. She also had to separate from Aljaz Skorjanec, her husband of ten years.

“Being away from family for long periods of times, Covid after Covid, many antibacterial products and hand soaps, all in an effort to remind us that “the show must continue!” She continued.

- Advertisement -

Star ended her post asking followers to vote in support of the show.

Elle added, “PLEASE vote for us!” The entire #StrictlyFamily is something I am proud of.

Publited Sat, 28 August 2021 at 19:35.06 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSarah Paulson reacts to criticisms of her fat suit Linda Tripp in upcoming series
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks