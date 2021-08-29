Man Utd has an obvious option of Chelsea transferring to Chelsea ease N’Golo Kante concerns

Chelsea may have to dip into the transfer market in the final few days before the deadline after N’Golo Kante picked up an injury against Liverpool. Thomas Tuchel paid a high price for the Blues’ battling draw at Anfield.

Kai Havertz took the lead for the away team with a smart near-post header. It was controversially scored by Liverpool just before the half-time break. - Advertisement - Reece James was dismissed for handballing at the line. Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot. Chelsea had to take over the match with only 10 players. Kante was then substituted for Chelsea at the break, after landing awkwardly on a challenge. Tuchel said that “he is hurt,” after the match. He was unable to attend the Arsenal match due to pain and inflammation in his ankle. However, it wasn’t serious as he had been back training today. JUST IN: Man Utd ‘accept’ Amad loan offer after Cristiano Ronaldo arrival

- Advertisement - Their relative inexperience was apparent, as Ruben LoftusCheek was the only central midfielder available for Tuchel. The club is still looking to sell Tiemoue Bakoko, Ross Barkley, and Danny Drinkwater. This could lead to the potential need for a central midfielder at Stamford Bridge. Eduardo Camavinga is one of the intriguing options. He is yet to leave Rennes. Camavinga has long been touted for a high profile transfer, but it is yet to happen and, with the clock ticking and the youngster in the last year of his contract, Goal reports Rennes would now accept around PS30million (EUR35m) or ‘perhaps even less’ for his services. It is impossible to let Eduardo Camavinga go at the end for nothing. Bruno Genesio, Rennes’ boss, said that he’s accomplished amazing things before the side’s Ligue 1 opener.

- Advertisement - Manchester United have previously been credited with interest in Camavinga and journalist Duncan Castles said on the Transfer Window Podcast that they have accelerated their interest over the past week. Camavinga may favor a move in Spain or, ideally, a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. However, Chelsea might be keen to seize any opportunity to steal any transfer. Tuchel can make the Blues competitive financially and offer a tempting prospect for their future under his coaching. Camavinga, a box to box midfielder, should fit Tuchel’s 3-4-6-2-1 formation where he would play alongside Jorginho. He is only 18 years old, but he already has international recognition as a top-flight player. Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid might be safer, but Camavinga could be the best bet for Chelsea after Kante’s injury.

Publié Sun, 29 August 2021 at 05:07.06 +0000