Manchester United decide stance on Kieran Trippier transfer before Tuesday 11pm deadline

Manchester United decide stance on Kieran Trippier transfer before Tuesday 11pm deadline

Solskjaer insists that it is not impossible to make other deals after Tuesday’s deadline for transfers, but that they aren’t comfortable with managers.

Solskjaer stated that “any manager, as Jose [Mourinho] has said last week is always looking to do a little more,” on Friday.

“I am happy with our numbers, the quality, and the people we’ve brought on board.

The squad has a great atmosphere. They fit together really well as staff.

Publiated at Sun 29 August 2021, 13:26:08 +0000

