Richard Hammond’s classic car, The Smallest Cog Restoration business

This documentary will air later in the year on Discovery+ and it will feature his adventures with The Smallest Cog.

He is more familiar with the work of restoring classic cars and will be the company’s main focus.

Chimp Productions is Richard Hammond’s production company. The business will be centered on collectible and rare bikes and cars.

As he opened the door to his garage in Rotherwas, Hammond (51), was seen filming this show in Hereford.

