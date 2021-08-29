Richard Hammond’s classic car, The Smallest Cog Restoration business

After revealing the idea a few months back, Grand Tour host Richard Hammond unveiled The Smallest Cog on Saturday. This new project will be featured on a TV program with the working title Richard Hammond’s Workshop.
This documentary will air later in the year on Discovery+ and it will feature his adventures with The Smallest Cog.
He is more familiar with the work of restoring classic cars and will be the company’s main focus.
Chimp Productions is Richard Hammond’s production company. The business will be centered on collectible and rare bikes and cars.
As he opened the door to his garage in Rotherwas, Hammond (51), was seen filming this show in Hereford.
Hammond posted a photo of the group of cars driving through Ross-on-Wye’s town center.
His grandfather was a Birmingham coachbuilder and West Bromwich coachbuilder who inspired The Smallest Cog.
He spoke about the reasons behind the venture on DriveTribe’s YouTube channel.
“I have always wanted to show him that I’m more than just driving around the globe, talking about supercars of other people, then crashing them, and finally pretending to weld their bodies together in a desert.
The Classic Sale at Silverstone Auctions sold the following: a 1999 Lotus Esprit Sport 350 motorbike, a 1969 Porsche 911T, and a 2019 Norton Dominator 91 Street Limited Edition motorcycle.
He was able to sell eight cars and raise an incredible PS231,000 for his business.
He said at the auction: “The irony that I support my new business of classic car restoration by selling some pieces of my personal classic car collection isn’t wasted on me.
They will continue to fund the development of the company and give life to many other vintage vehicles. It is difficult for them to leave.
Publiated at Sun 29 August 2021, 10:31:00 +0000