Six Things to Avoid Being Hacked

There are two big reasons why people get hacked. Software flaws and human behavior are the main reasons people get hacked. While there’s not much you can do about coding vulnerabilities, you can change your own behavior and bad habits.

Even though the stakes may not be as high, the risks for average people are equally real. Your credit card and private information could be stolen or shared with others if your accounts are not properly secured. Working out if your accounts have been hacked is a time-consuming and potentially frustrating process. It’s better to take steps to avoid being hacked. These are the things you can do in order to safeguard yourself.

Use Multi-Factor Authentication

Arguably the most effective thing you can do to protect your online accounts is turning on multi-factor, or two-factor, authentication for as many of your accounts as possible. This method requires a second piece of information, which is often a code sent by SMS or an app.

The secondary information is used to verify that you are trying to log into the account. An attacker will not be able to access an account that has multi-factor authentication enabled unless you have your phone.

There’s a guide to all the accounts that support the method here, but in the first instance you should turn it on for all the accounts that hold personal information that could be abused. You can use social media apps like WhatsApp and Instagram to communicate with your contacts.

Multi-factor authentication is not all created equal. Apps that generate codes are more secure than SMS codes, while physical security keys offer an additional layer of protection.

Register for a Password Management Account

Let’s discuss passwords. It is 2021. It’s 2021.

Your passwords for online accounts must be unique and strong. This means that your passwords should not be shared across websites. It is important that your Twitter password doesn’t match your online banking password. Your home Wi-Fi network should not use the same passwords as Amazon.

The best way to do this is by using a password manager. Password managers can help you create strong passwords and securely store them. If the fact that they can stop you getting hacked isn’t enough to make you consider using one, a password manager also means you never have to struggle to remember a forgotten password again.

We recommend LastPass and KeePass, based on our tests of the top password managers out there.

Find out How to Spot Phishing Attacks

You can make your enemies by clicking too quickly. If a text or email message contains information that could be clicked or tapped, it is often tempting to click right away. Don’t.

The pandemic has been used by hackers to launch a series of sophisticated phishing attacks as well dumb Google Drive scams.

These types of scams can be easily fall prey to anyone. It is important to be able to think before clicking. These scam messages are designed to con people into acting in ways they would not normally. They may include messages that claim an immediate response or demands from their boss.