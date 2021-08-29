The beginner-friendly VPN on Sale for Less Than PS2.50 Month

SAVE 67%: A three-year subscription to TunnelBear is on sale for PS2.43 per month as of Aug. 29, saving you 67% on list price.
The world of VPNs can be an intimidating place. There’s a lot of confusing jargon to try and understand, and then you’ve got to attempt to compare the best services and actually pick something. Where do you even start?
TunnelBear is the best VPN for cybersecurity beginners. It’s lightweight, easy to use, and offers a gentle introduction to VPNs. Although it’s not ideal, you should not use this if your goal is to access American Netflix via the UK.
A three-year subscription to TunnelBear is on sale for PS2.43 per month as of Aug. 29, saving you 67% on list price. The heavily discounted plan includes apps for every major operating system, unlimited data and 256-bit AES encryption. RememBear Password Manager is included in subscriptions. This app generates, stores and autofills passwords for you to keep your accounts safe.
TunnelBear offers a free trial to anyone who isn’t convinced. TunnelBear offers a free trial but only 500MB data per month.
Start taking cybersecurity seriously with a subscription to TunnelBear.
