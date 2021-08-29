This handheld vacuum does the job and is 25% off All

TL;DR: Make your space spotless with the Orfeld V20 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum for 25% off as of Aug. 29. This vacuum is versatile and costs only $119.99

It doesn’t have to cost a fortune to clean your house. In fact, you can clean practically any surface with one affordable gadget — the Orfeld V20 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum — and it’ll only cost you $120.

The Orfeld V20 can be used on hard, tile, wood, and carpet floors. The Orfeld V20 boasts a powerful 20,000KPa, two suction modes and is modular in design, which allows for customization to suit your specific needs. To get the job done, simply select the suction mode you prefer and then adjust your accessories.

The brush has a flexible tube with an LED built in and provides 30 minutes continuous cleaning power. The wall-mounted, drop-in charging dock can be used to charge the Japanese Lithium battery when it needs additional fuel. The dock will charge the vacuum in just a matter of hours and prevent it from taking up too much room in your house. The powerful cyclone with multi-layer AirX HEPA filtration system captures 99.7 per cent of dust down to 0.3 microns. It then expels clean, purified, air back into your home. It’s almost like turning on an air purifier while you vacuum.

Take a look at its versatility:

The vacuum cleaner comes with a few accessories. There are two HEPA filters and an extension wand. You also get an extra screen filter.

All of this would regularly cost you $159, but for a limited time, you can save 25% and get the Orfeld V20 Cordless Vacuum for just $119.99. Spend $50 and get $10 credit to your account in 14 days.

Publiated at Sun 29 August 2021, 09:12:55 +0000