Windows 10 Alert: If you change to Windows 10, your computer could be in danger Windows 11

However, before you start getting too excited about this new way to install Windows 11, Microsoft has made it clear that this is not the best method for security updates and future updates.

It is scary to think that you might not be receiving the most recent updates in order to defend against threats. This could expose your PCs to hackers.

- Advertisement -

Although some may be attracted, Windows 11 can still be obtained via the official Upgrade option found in the Settings menu. This means that you need a compatible computer.

Microsoft posted the following information on Windows 11’s page: “If your device doesn’t meet these requirements, Windows 11 may not work on it. You might consider buying a new computer.” You can verify that your PC is compliant with these requirements by contacting your PC Original Equipment Maker (OEM). If your PC has Windows 10, the PC Health Check App can be used to check compatibility.

Publiated at Sun 29 August 2021, 06:59:07 +0000