Afghanistan: Facebook claims it has helped refugees flee the country, Staff

"An Afghan group arrives at Mexico City International Airport with 175 citizens."

Mexico’s Government

Facebook has told the BBC that it took part in an effort to help 175 citizens leave Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country.

According to the company, some employees were on board as well.

Mexican officials confirmed that the flight carried activists, independent journalists and their families.

Companies and organizations from multiple countries have been continuing to withdraw from Afghanistan.

A Facebook spokesperson said to the BBC that they were helping Facebook employees and other close friends leave Afghanistan. “In doing so, we also joined the effort to assist journalists and their families in grave danger.”

The company stated that journalists were welcomed to Mexico by the Mexican government thanks to its leadership and support from the UAE for the first landing.

Due to ongoing security concerns in Afghanistan, the firm did not provide any additional details.

The Mexican government said the group of Afghan citizens arrived in the country on Wednesday: “This group, the fourth to come to Mexico for humanitarian reasons due to the situation in Afghanistan, is made up of social media workers, activists and independent journalists and their families, including 75 children.”

"An Afghan adult and child arrive at Mexico City International Airport,"

Mexico’s Government

Facebook introduced new safety precautions for Afghan users two weeks ago as the Taliban continued their hold on power.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s Head of Security Policy, announced the additional steps.

We’ve created a tool that allows people living in Afghanistan to lock their accounts with a single click. When their profile is locked, people who aren’t their friends can’t download or share their profile photo or see posts on their timeline,” Mr Gleicher tweeted.

The company confirmed that they will ban Taliban content on their platforms, as the terrorist group it regards.

The Taliban has been designated a terrorist organisation under US law. We have also banned them from our services according to our Dangerous Organisation policies. According to a Facebook spokesperson, this means that accounts created by the Taliban or for them are removed and they can’t be praised, supported, or represented.” A Facebook spokesperson explained to the BBC.

The World Bank stopped funding projects in Afghanistan last week due to concerns about how Taliban takeovers will impact “the country’s development prospects, particularly for women.”

This move was made just days after payments were stopped by the International Monetary Fund to Haiti.

