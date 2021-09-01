Block Cheating scandal: Tanya Guccione says she was “Set up”

- Advertisement -

The Block contestant at the centre of the ‘biggest cheating scandal in reality TV history’ has sensationally accused the show’s producers of setting her up.

Tanya Guccione claimed the infamous whiteboard that outlined the production schedule was put in a ‘really obvious’ place that was almost impossible to ignore.

She alleged the schedule was ‘right there by the toilet… on a massive board’, which made her suspect producers had planned the cheating storyline all along.

Bombshell: The Block contestant at the centre of the ‘biggest cheating scandal in reality TV history’ has sensationally accused the show’s producers of setting her up. Pictured: Tanya and Vito Guccione

‘Most of us came by [the schedule] because it was right by the toilet… It was right there in front of us, so I felt very singled out, like I was the only one who saw it, but plenty of others used the toilet that day,’ she told News.com.au.

‘It felt almost like it could have been set up.’

The schedule was later moved to host Scott Cam’s office, and the official version of events is that someone broke into the office and took a photo of it.

But Tanya rejects the idea she ‘snuck in like a commando’ and secretly took the photo, arguing that literally anyone on site could have done so when the whiteboard was next to the toilets.

She continues to insist she did not take the photo; however, does not dispute the photo ‘did end up in my possession’.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Nine for comment.

Conspiracy: Tanya Guccione (right) claimed the infamous whiteboard that outlined the production schedule was put in a ‘really obvious’ place that was almost impossible to ignore, which made her suspect producers had planned the cheating storyline all along

Tuesday’s The Block saw a cheating scandal unravel after someone took a photo of the show’s production schedule and leaked it to the contestants in week one.

That same day, host Scott said on Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa the contestants’ behaviour was ‘un-Australian’ and he was ‘scrambling to save this show’.

After suspicion initially fell on Love Island twins Josh and Luke Packham, Tanya Guccione finally confessed to producers she was the first person to see the photo.

Controversy: Tuesday’s The Block saw a cheating scandal unravel after someone took a photo of the show’s production schedule and leaked it to the contestants in week one. Pictured: Tanya (left) and Luke Packham (right)

Seeing red: That same day, host Scott Cam (pictured) said on Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa the contestants’ behaviour was ‘un-Australian’ and he was ‘scrambling to save this show’

The saga began when someone allegedly broke into Scott’s office and took a photo of the whiteboard which showed the series’ filming schedule – including the dates of each challenge, private tours and furniture consults.

Anyone who saw the photo would have the advantage of being able to plan their specifications weeks in advance or pre-order something for a specific room.

Ronnie and Georgia Caceres brought the scandal to light this week, confirming the Packhams had previously shown them a photo of the schedule in question.

Blame game: After suspicion initially fell on Love Island twins Josh and Luke Packham (pictured), Tanya finally confessed to producers she was the first person to see the photo

The brothers admitted to seeing the photo, but wouldn’t reveal the source until Tuesday’s episode, when Georgia finally confessed her involvement.

She sat alongside Luke and admitted to a producer that an ‘ex-tradie’ had sent her the image during the first week of filming.

Tanya first explained it was sent to her Block phone number, before she backtracked and corrected herself, saying it was sent to her ‘personal number’.

Fuming: Ronnie (left) and Georgia Caceres (right) brought the scandal to light this week, confirming Josh and Luke had previously shown them a photo of the schedule in question

She told producers she’d shown the photo to her husband, who did not want anything to do with it.

Tanya continued: ‘I sent it to Luke, and said, “Hey, do you know about this? A tradie sent it to me. Is it common knowledge?”

‘So that is the truth, Luke got it from me. I got it from an ex-tradie from The Block.’

Luke chimed in: ‘Yeah, and then with the information, obviously I hadn’t seen it, and then I’ve passed it on.’

The photo in question: The whiteboard revealed the dates each challenge was scheduled for, what times the judges would arrive for a tour, and when furniture consults would occur

Unfair: Anyone who saw the photo would have the advantage of being able to plan their specifications weeks in advance or pre-order something for a specific room

Tanya later appeared relieved to have shared ‘her truth’, but a hidden camera recording her conversation with Vito earlier in the day exposed a flaw in the story.

She said: ‘I’m going to tell the camera what happened about the tradie sending me the photo. It was a number I didn’t know, and I deleted it straight away.’

‘The thing is… it was my Block number, yeah… You’ve got to always have the same consistent story,’ she quietly told her husband.

The impact of Tanya’s confession caused an almighty clash between the contestants during a meeting on Wednesday’s episode.

The Block continues Sunday at 7pm on Channel Nine