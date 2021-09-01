Episode 3 of Valorant Act 2 is out. When will the new Valorant Act 2 map Fracture be available?

Riot Games, developers of Valorant Episode 3 Act 2, has announced its intention to launch it in September 2021.

We don’t know much, but we do know that there is a Battle Pass and a map.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the Deadeye, long-rumored, won’t make it to the game this month. However, for the moment, we do know that Riot Games is going to launch Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 soon.

The Act 2 Battle Pass September for 1,000 VP will be available, just like in the past. It includes weapon skins, gun buddies, cards, sprays and titles.

These items are included for free: Artisan Ghost Weapon Skin, Artisan Gun Buddy and Artisan Gun Buddy. Nice Try! Spray, Versus // Phoenix Card and Phoenix Card