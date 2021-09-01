Massachussetts AG approves Uber and Lyft-backed gig workers Initiative on the ballot

Maura Shealey, Massachusetts Attorney General gave the green light to a group of app-based services providers such as Uber and Lyft to begin collecting signatures to support a ballot measure that would allow voters to decide whether drivers should be considered independent contractors or employees.

To make the initiative to the November 2022 ballot, backers would have to collect tens to thousands of signatures. Despite the fact that last year Healey filed a lawsuit that challenged Uber and Lyft’s classifications of drivers as contractors who are therefore not entitled to benefits like sick leave, overtime or minimum wage, on Wednesday, the AG certified the current measure met constitutional requirements.

- Advertisement -

This news is almost two weeks following the ruling by a Superior Court that California’s Prop 22 was unconstitutional. It was adopted in 2020. The union-backed Coalition to Protect Workers’ Rights urged Healey to reject the measure under the same grounds, and told Reuters that it is considering suing to challenge the measure.

Uber, Lyft and DoorDash are all members of the Massachusetts Coalition for Independent Work. They filed the petition for the ballot initiative last month. Uber CEO Dara Khorasi said that the initiative will allow drivers to make a minimum $18 an hour before tipping and give those working for less than 15 hours a week stipends. The driver would be paid at least 26 cents per kilometer to pay for vehicle maintenance and fuel.

By December 1, the coalition must collect 80,239 signatures and file them to voters. To get the initiative onto the ballot, the coalition can collect an additional 13,374 signatures before the deadline of December 1.

Publited at Thu, 02/09/2021 02:30.05 +0000