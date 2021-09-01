The current BMW 7 Series will soon cease production, as we are all aware. This flagship model has been in production since 2015. It is time to go. We’ve seen the new model in testing and it will surely be better. According to our sources, it will go into production July 2022. This means that we should have a prototype of the new version very soon.

Automotive News reports that the concept will be presented next week at IAA, which this year is held in Munich, rather than Frankfurt. However, the report is false. This was confirmed by BMW at two very important occasions. Their statements are still valid today.

It is likely that the next-generation BMW 7 Series will be one of most exciting cars before 2025. Jozef Kaban was the BMW Chief Designer during 2017. The project started in 2017. Kaban, who took over design duties for BMW in 2017, told us during an interview that the 7 Series would depart from the Fxx-style design and enter a new realm.

A few years later, Kaban has returned to the VW Group. Domagoj Duc is the BMW Design Team leader. It’s not clear at this time what Dukec was involved in the design process for the 7 Series. However, one thing is certain: The new limousine will stand out based on spy photos. This year’s 7 Series saw one of the most significant facelifts in BMW’s history. The safe, evolutionary design is long gone. In came the bold, large kidney grille. It’s fitting that the 7 Series continues on this bold and daring design path.

The new 7 Series family will launch in 2023 with split headlights and a larger kidney grill. A rectangular body shape is also on the horizon. The 7 Series’ design concept has remained the same, combining luxury, sportiness, and sophistication. This time, however, there is an added trait: it’s more tech-savvy than ever.