Valorant Act 2 Episode 3 release date: When is Valorant Act 2: Fracture of the new map

Riot Games, developers of Valorant Episode 3 Act 2, has announced its intention to launch it in September 2021.
We don’t know much, but we do know that there is a Battle Pass and a map.
This doesn’t necessarily mean the Deadeye, long-rumored, won’t make it to the game this month. However, for the moment, we do know that Riot Games is going to launch Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 soon.
The Act 2 Battle Pass September for 1,000 VP will be available, just like in the past. It includes weapon skins, gun buddies, cards, sprays and titles.
These items are included for free: Artisan Ghost Weapon Skin, Artisan Gun Buddy and Artisan Gun Buddy. Nice Try! Spray, Versus // Phoenix Card and Phoenix Card
A new map will also be debuting this month, as the Valorant confirmed today.
If there are no patches between 3.04 and 3.05, Fracture should be made available for play.
Riot Games confirmed that Fracture features an H-shape layout that exposes contrasting sides. There are also long ziplines that connect to the routes below. Similar to previous maps, be aware of heavy tie-ins with Valorant Lore. This includes interactive narrative objects for the first time.
WHAT TIME IS THE VALORANT EPISODE 3 ACT2 OUT?
Riot Games confirmed Wednesday September 8th, 2012 as the release date for Valorant Episode 3. Act 2.
The game is likely to be offline during maintenance for the update.
Note that major patches are distributed as part of global rollouts. It’s likely North America will receive the patch first.
So the Valorant Team has ample time to address any issues that may arise from updates. This could lead to European servers being a little behind. Valorant Episode 3 might start on September 9th.
Riot Games will likely share updates on their plans for this week within the next hours.
Preeti Khanolkar (Senior Producer) commented on creating the new Battle Pass. She said: “We’re trying create more series content so players who like collecting can add to and grow their collection.
These include the Map Schema and Weapon Manufacturer Schema cards. We are excited to announce the Unstoppable series of cards. The first one features Reyna as her Ult Form draining the souls from enemies she has killed.
These cards are meant to portray agents at their strongest state, their power fantasy. Players who played during Closed Beta may recognize this idea. We had similar cards for Phoenix and Viper.
We get many messages asking for the return of Beta cards. The Unstoppable series will be the Unstoppable tribute to the old cards, even though they won’t return in the same format. We will eventually make an Unstoppable Viper card and a Phoenix card.
