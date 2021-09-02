Craftopia: Game Preview Available now with Game Pass

Craftopia (Game Preview).This is a brand new survival game that was developed in Japan. Our goal was to create a game which combined features from different games into one unique experience. These features include farming, hunting, hack-and-slash and building. You can find them here.CraftopiaYou can travel the world, and you can do almost anything that you want!

Combine Great Games

We knew this would be an amazing Craftopia when we combined our favourite features from favorite games. You can harvest resources from sandbox games by chopping trees and mining stones. You can also explore the globe and discover secrets like open-world games while fighting hunger and the elements. These are all great survival game features that we added.

You can cultivate your crops and harvest them yourself, which is a staple of farming sims. Or you could explore dungeons for loot, just like our hack-and-slash favorites! You can hunt monsters and other creatures inspired by Japan’s popular monster hunting game. If swords don’t work, you can cast magic spells like fantasy RPGs. Don’t be discouraged if all this sounds overwhelming. With machines and ingenuity, you can automate and run your own factory. Our goal is to create a utopia that’s accessible for all. Craftopia is that utopia!

Inspire your creativity.

Craftopia is a combination of many elements that aims to spark your imagination. This …? combination will create a new way to think. Your new combinations are exciting!

Preview of Evolution in Game

CraftopiaToday’s Xbox Game Preview title is available. We have many more things that we want to develop and do.Craftopia (Game Preview)We will keep improving the game based on feedback from our players. Also, you can share your thoughts and suggestionsDirectly with developers via DiscordLet’s get to work. Let’s get together and make this the greatest game ever.