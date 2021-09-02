Expats: Four European destinations giving Spain a ‘run for Its money for the 2021 relocation

Tallinn, Estonia

According to Ms Hemsley Tallin “is the definition of up-and-coming”.

She said: Tallinn, despite looking frozen in time, is actually a vibrant tech-hub with extremely advanced digital technology. It has the third most start-ups per capita in Europe.

“The city has also seven unicorns, which are start ups that have a total value of more than $1 billion (PS720,000).

The cost of living in the United States is “really reasonable”, making it a good option for people who are looking to relocate abroad on a tight budget.

According to Ms. Hemsley, Tallinn costs less to live than 63% of other cities around the globe. You can see why, when the monthly average cost of renting a 1-bedroom apartment is only PS402 per month and public transport is completely free.

Tallinn’s property market has shown remarkable resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices rose by approximately 4.9 percent between 2018 and 2020.

However, property prices average at about PS1,799/square metre are affordable.”

