New Orleans was already a “Heat Island.” Ida Cut The power

The strongest hurricane to strike Louisiana was Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Sunday. It tied 2020’s Hurricane Laura for the title. Winds topping 150 miles per hour tore apart the electrical infrastructure, leaving a million people without power. All eight transmission lines into New Orleans were severed.

Now temperatures are in the 90s, and brutal humidity–it’s summer, after all–is plunging Louisiana into a multilayered crisis: Without power, residents who don’t have a generator will also lack fans or air conditioning. The utility Entergy says power may not be restored for three weeks, but local officials warn it could be a month for some. “I’m not satisfied with 30 days, the Entergy people aren’t satisfied with 30 days,” Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards said at a press conference Tuesday. “Nobody is content with this.

The misery is particularly acute in New Orleans and other cities which already form “heat islands” in the landscape. This is a place without sufficient trees and other green space where the built environment absorbs sunlight’s energy throughout the day and slowly releases it at night. Temperatures in urban areas can rise up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit higher than those found in rural regions. The bad news is that Climate Central published an analysis in July showing New Orleans’ heat island effect to be worse than any other American city.

This is the place to go if you want to see what climate-crisis hell looks. Barry Keim from Louisiana State University, who is also state climateologist, says that “this whole region already heats and humid during the summer.” You can also add urban heat island effects, which will only make it worse, to the mix and your air conditioner system is dead. This is a recipe to disaster.

Cities can become heat islands due to a variety of factors. Brick, concrete, asphalt and brick all absorb heat very well. These dense materials absorb heat very well, even though the air is cooling down at night. “So you get kind of this baking-in factor over the course of multiple days of heat,” says Portland State University climate adaptation scientist Vivek Shandas, who has studied the heat island effect in Portland, New Orleans, and dozens of other cities. According to Shandas, New Orleans now faces a string of heat-related problems after Hurricane Ida.

Also, the structure of the built environment plays a significant role. High buildings trap heat and absorb sunlight, while taller buildings block wind. Buildings can also produce heat, especially factories.

This is what happens in rural areas with trees. When the sun hits a grassland or forest, it absorbs the energy and releases the water vapor. A green area “sweats”, in a way, to cool down the air and make it more bearable.

If every city had trees, it would cool off. Shandas says that temperatures in New Orleans can fluctuate from block to block. Brick buildings retain heat more effectively than wood ones, while fat-freeways enjoy the sun. If buildings are interspersed by trees and there is plenty of green space like parks, the cool air will be cooled.

Shandas and others collected 75,000 temperatures from New Orleans on an August day in 2013. The coolest places were around 88°F, with the highest temperatures reaching 102°F. Shandas says, “It’s all about green space. It also has to do a lot with the layout of buildings and the materials used to build them.”