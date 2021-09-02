Nicki Minaj gasps when she hears her 11-month old son, ‘Papa! Bear speaks for the first-time

- Advertisement -

10-time Grammy nominee Nicki Minaj was shocked to hear her son – nicknamed ‘Papa Bear’ – speak for the first time in a cute video she posted on Thursday.

‘Papa, say me and mommy laughed at that. Booboo, what you doing? Say hi!’ the 38-year-old first-time mother cooed.

At that, Nicki’s baby boy – turning one on September 30 – replied: ‘Hi!’

Minaj (born Onika Maraj) was rendered speechless raising her red-manicured hand to her mouth.

Most babies understand a few basic words by nine months old, but they generally don’t begin speaking until age one.

The Trinidad-born, New York-raised star continued to urge her precious child to say more words like ‘I know I’m a cute boy’ to no avail.

Nicki – who has no nanny – also joked Thursday that Papa was her ‘new furry friend’ from the ‘local shelter’ and even superimposed a dog on his shoulder.

Joining Minaj’s side in the videos was her manager-turned-husband of 22 months – Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty – who’s registered as a sex offender in California and New York.

Nicki was only 16 when she first met the 43-year-old ex-con, who served a combined 11 years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl in 1995 and shooting a man to death in 2002.

The Whole Lot of Money rapper next plans on hosting the sixth season reunion of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac, which tapes in October.

‘I’ll be hosting the reunion. [Let me know] what y’all want me to ask [child],’ Minaj – who boasts 261.5M social media followers – wrote on July 29.

‘My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic of course.’

Nicki teamed up with Young Thug to perform Always Love You on the legendary Elton John’s 16-track 32nd studio album The Lockdown Sessions, which drops October 22.

The former Red Lobster waitress hasn’t released a full-blown record since her fourth studio album Queen in 2018.

‘What y’all want me to ask?’ The Whole Lot of Money rapper next plans on hosting the sixth season reunion of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac, which tapes in October