Predictions, odds and betting trends on Alabama vs. Miami Chick-fil A Kickoff Game

No. The 2021 season opens with 1 Alabama in Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game against No. On Saturday, 14 Miami

The game starts at 3:30 pm. ET in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. ABC will broadcast the game.

Alabama is the current national champion. Nick Saban, along with his new support offensive team will attempt to win another national title run. Bryce Young will take over as quarterback and work with Bill O’Brien, the offensive coordinator. Henry To’o To’o, a Tennessee transfer, will help the Crimson Tide’s defense.

Miami was an early participant in the NIL era. D’Eriq Kings, the quarterback after sustaining a torn ACL at the Cheez-It bowl, is now back. Manny Diaz is the third year coach of the Hurricanes. This will be another opportunity to show that they have made improvements.

This article will provide all the information you need to bet on Chick-fil A’s Kickoff.

Alabama vs. Miami odds

Spread: Alabama -18.5

Alabama -18.5 Over/under 62.5

62.5 Moneyline Alabama -1000, Miami +620

There are three trends you should know

Under coach Nick Saban, Alabama has a record of 10-0 in neutral site openers. These games have been won by the Crimson Tide, who average 26.7 points per match. Six ACC rivals are included in this total.

Alabama went 16-10 against the spread in both of its last two seasons under Steve Sarkisian, who was also their offensive coordinator. This included a score of 3-2 against the spread in neutral-site matches.

The last two seasons of Diaz’s Miami are 4-2 against the spread as underdogs. In non-conference games, the Hurricanes have a record of 3-4 against.

Watch these three things

—Bryce Young, D’Eriq KingsYoung and King took advantage of NIL opportunities early on, but this stage is where the real money is.

Young will make his debut, so it’ll be interesting to hear O’Brien call the first half. Alabama will likely opt to run heavily with Brian Robinson, Jase McLellan and Young in order to let Young settle in. What role will Young play in the running race?

King says it is a matter showing that he has fully recovered from ACL surgery. It also involves testing Alabama’s linebacker trio, To’o To’o, Christian Harris, and Will Anderson Jr. Last season, opponents were limited to just 3.3 yards per rush attempt by the Crimson Tide. King is a key player in the running game.

—Can Cam’Ron Harris get going?Harris was the mainstay of Rhett LaShlee’s offensive attack, with 268 rushing yards last season. He also had four TDs. Harris was averaging just 24 carries and 79 yards during the Hurricanes’ losses. Harris must be more productive to make King’s rushing easier. This will prove difficult against the Alabama front seven.

—Alabama’s newly-designed receivers.Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, first-round picks in the second round, are no more. It is now that John Metchie III will take over as Crimson Tide’s leading receiver. Jameson Williams, Ohio State’s transfer, and Slade Bolden, slot receiver, are crucial pieces of the passing attack. Young will need to learn how Miami safety Bubba Bolden reads, who could be a first-rounder. Will the Hurricanes be able to keep this new set of receivers under control?

It is important to remember that

Alabama leapfrogged its opponents last year. In the first quarter, the Crimson Tide outscored their opponents by 153 to 44. That number grew to 229 to 92 in quarter two. This trend has also been observed in openers at neutral sites.

For Miami to win a game in four quarters, it must take on Alabama’s first offensive and prevail over the second half. Young is Miami’s best option with a rookie quarterback.

Alabama vs. Miami prediction

Miami can it generate pass rushes from its front four players? Young can also extend plays beyond the pocket, so that’s what Young needs to win. Brandon Jennings Jr., Miami’s linebacker, is an elite returner. The Hurricanes must force at least three turnovers if they want to be successful.

Alabama can rely on its offensive line for a run. O’Brien will make enough early deep shots to help keep the Hurricanes from getting out of balance. In the third quarter, the Crimson Tide delivers the big punch and wins its first win of the season.

Score final: Alabama 41, Miami 20

Publited at Thu, 2 Sep 2021 13.54:22 +0000