Quantcast
21.2 C
United States of America
Thursday, September 2, 2021
type here...
Business

These are the 5 characteristics companies seek when hiring employees Hiring

By Newslanes Media
0
3

Must read

These are the 5 characteristics companies seek when hiring employees Hiring

Certain types of personality characteristics are considered more appealing to employers.

Grow Your Business,
This is not your inbox

Keep up to date and sign up for our daily newsletter!

- Advertisement -

Read for 3 minutes

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. This process may cause errors.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The selection process between applicants and companies is a way to find out if they are compatible.

- Advertisement -

The information exchange must include the characteristics the company is looking for in candidates. Experts in this field recommend that you be as honest as possible when interviewing for a job. However, there are some personal traits (identified via personality tests) which can make you more appealing to employers.

The recommendation will always be to try to be as authentic as possible, however, through an analysis that we did at SherlockHR , to more than 20 thousand active vacancies in Mexico, we were able to identify the five types of personal characteristics that companies seek the most to the hour to hire.

1. You should be independent.

2. You should be social.

3. You must be proactive. People who are constantly moving and who use their strengths to improve job performance. Instead of waiting for others, they take initiative and focus on improving a specific aspect of an organization.

- Advertisement -

4. You should be a leader if you are looking for jobs that allow you to delegate. People who can lead in different situations and settings are needed as leaders. People who can transmit experience and knowledge are also needed.

5. Strategy is key. Companies look for candidates with a high level of planning ability. This allows them to evaluate different situations and to assess risks in order to reduce them. To achieve your organizational goals, this characteristic is crucial.

Publiated at Thu, 2 Sep 2021 12:45:04 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe Evolution of the Pokemon animated Pokemon Evolutions has been revealed The 25th anniversary of Pokemon
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks