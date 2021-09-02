Turkey Travel Latest: Turkey to Amber? Everything you need Learn more about Turkey holiday

Which list does Turkey currently belong to?

Turkey currently appears on the “red list” for travel. Non-essential travel from Turkey is prohibited. You will need to be quarantined in a hotel upon your return to the UK. This can prove costly.

It costs PS2,285 per adult to quarantine in a UK managed hotel after a trip to a country on the red list. This is for a 10-day stay.

For not complying with quarantine regulations, you can face a PS10,000 fine

According to Turkey’s coronavirus entry rules, passengers from Egypt, the UK or Egypt will need to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arriving in Turkey.

All passengers above six years old are included in this calculation.

Publiated at Thu, 2 Sep 2021 15:03:37 +0000