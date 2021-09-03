Annette REVIEW: A boring wooden drama

This story is 139 minutes long and tells how a wicked stand-up comedian (Adam Driver), and a beautiful opera singer (Marion Cotillard), met and became a mother to Annette, a wooden baby.

The leads don’t have strong musical backgrounds so it is hard not to be impressed by their enthusiasm for singing, or speaking nearly all of the lines.

Songs by Ron Mael and Russell Mael, aka the pop duo Sparks, have moments. This is especially evident during an enthusiastic opening sequence which introduces us all to the cast.