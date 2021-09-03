BMW Individual Configurator — Create Your Perfect BMW Car

After looking at the Mint Green BMW Individual M4 Competition I was inspired to play with the BMW Individual configurator, and pick my ideal Bimmer. The M3 Competition is my favourite BMW, since neither M2 CS or M5 CS options are available. Although I do not love the design of the M3 Competition, I absolutely love how it drives. Additionally, I believe Individual colors are worth it and enhance the owner experience.

It’s Friday, so let’s go on the configurator and build our perfect BMW M3 Competition. Let’s also see what others might make. Let’s get started. These photos show the car that I built.

The wheel selection is the first choice you make when using the configurator. There are three options for specialty wheels. You have the option to choose between standard M3 or 3 different special wheels. The 19″ Style 963M Frozen Grey wheels was my choice. The ride quality is slightly less than the 20-inch Style 963M Frozen Grey wheels. The design is not my favorite. The design of the 963Ms is my favorite, so I would just buy them and make them gold.

It was then onto the options. There are only two; standard seats or the M carbon buckets. there’s really only one choice there, right? M carbon buckets are the only way to go and anyone who tells you otherwise has no soul and cannot be trusted.

The best part is next, the paint selection. Purple was the color I chose because it is dark enough to conceal a lot the design of the grille, but bright enough to make the competition stand out. Venetian Violet was the right plum-colored purple that I chose. It would also look great with the gold 963M wheels.

For a contrast I selected the Silverstone leather option. Although it’s boring, the Silverstone leather option works well with purple paint. The interior trim was dark, open-port wood. Carbon fiber is a fancy plastic that shouldn’t be inside a car. That’s it.

I did, however, add some carbon to the outside because that’s where it belongs and it also looks cool with the purple. I don’t care if that’s contradictory. Fight me. I picked the carbon fiber front splitter, carbon rear diffuser, and the carbon fiber tailpipes.

That’s all for my ideal BMW M3 Competition. It’s a beautiful shade of purple with great-looking wheels that would be better in gold. There are also carbon bits around the exterior. This is how I would like it to look if I had a BMW M3 Competition. How would you choose your Individual BMW?

