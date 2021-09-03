Cristiano Ronaldo sends a message to Man Utd’s competitors as he Guinness sets new Guinness record

Cristiano Ronaldo has warned rivals that he will keep trying to improve his statistics, even after breaking another record. He was the top-scoring male international player of all times with his two goals against Portugal on Wednesday, as Manchester United’s new forward.

Ronaldo scored two late goals to save his country against the Irish. Ireland won the first half with John Egan's header. In the first 45 minutes, Ronaldo had his penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu (19 years old). Ali Daei's record for scoring 109 international goals within the 89 minutes was broken by the legend striker. Since scoring five goals at Euro 2020, he was tied with Ali Daei. Six minutes before the end of stoppage time, Ronaldo scored again to hand Stephen Kenny a devastating defeat. JUST IN: Arsenal shown up by club icon Patrick Vieira in PS12m transfer miss

He returns to Old Trafford 12 years after he departed in a then-world record PS90m transfer to Real Madrid. After arriving at United in 2003, Ronaldo spent six more years there. He helped them to win three Premier League titles, the 2008 Champions League, two League Cups and an FA Cup. Ronaldo was booked after he took off his shirt in celebrations of his second Portugal goal. He is now suspended from the next World Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan. He has decided to travel back to Manchester early and will hold discussions with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ronaldo stated that they had just had a conversation, but that he would prefer to talk face-to-face to find out what his expectations were. He said, "As you all know, I was a player with him at Manchester United for two to three years. So we have a great relationship. But now, I am in a new role. He's a coach and I'm a player. It doesn't really matter. My relationship with him has been great. I am available in Manchester to support the team's goals and the coach can count upon me for anything he needs. "So, I am available for all."

Publited Fri, 3 Sep 2021 at 10:28:22 +0000