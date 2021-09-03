Daily Crunch: Fintech start-up Jeeves secures $500M valuation After $57M Series B

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Let’s talk about early-stage startups. TechCrunch spent a lot of time this week cataloging Y Combinator’s marathon demonstration day. Our notes covered all the presentations on day one and two. In case you don’t want the whole download, we also pulled your favorites in two batches.

This is not the end. But that’s not all. We also looked into the trending topics and hopped onto Twitter Spaces to discuss what we saw.

Let’s leave all that behind and let us take a second to spotlight some of the great work from TechCrunch new reporters.

To drive better startup growth, use cohort analysis

Startups that want to understand customers’ behavior better can use cohort analysis. However, many companies in the early stages of their development let this go.

Most startups group users in “buckets”, but a robust cohort analysis uncovers trends that can be exploited by young companies.

Hire a top marketing professional or consultant immediately to begin this important work. Jonathan Metrick is chief growth officer of Sagard & Portage Ventures and shares a detail example of the benefits of such analysis.

For details and a reminder, follow @TechCrunch on Twitter.

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

TechCrunch is committed to helping startups identify the best expert for them. We’re creating a list of top growth marketing professionals to help us do that. Since our survey was launched, we have received many great suggestions for growth marketing professionals in the startup sector.

The Community

