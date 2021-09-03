Dak Prescott injury update: Cowboys QB ‘full go’ for Showdown against Buccaneers, coach says

Dak Prescott, four weeks since the Cowboys made their first appearance in the NFL Preseason, is now ready to face the Super Bowl champions in next week’s regular season opener.

Prescott has been absent from the preseason because of a latissimus strain in his right shoulder that was reported July 28. Prescott’s quick recovery was not a concern for Mike McCarthy, Cowboys head coach. They were correct.

McCarthy stated that McCarthy was “full go” at Friday’s press conference.

Prescott will play the Buccaneers in his first matchup since Week 5. He left that game after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

Prescott spoke to the media on Friday and stated that he was fully ready to go beyond his 2020 season.

I have high standards for myself. I intend to start quickly. I plan to come out better than I was last year, to be honest,” Prescott said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Prescott still has some work to do in the coming days. Before heading to Tampa on Wednesday, Prescott will continue his three-day practice schedule. Since the injury, he has only been to practice with the team five times.

On Thursday Night Football, the Cowboys will take center stage. Prescott is excited to face the champions in his return game.

I love playing night games. Love playing on prime time,” Prescott said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. It’s the ideal stage, I think. They coming off the Super Bowl title, and us having our fans back at full capacity is exactly what the NFL needs.

