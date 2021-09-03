Quantcast
27.3 C
United States of America
Friday, September 3, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

Dermot O’Leary, a ‘nonsensical’ writer, fumes about ‘disgusting’ Alex Scott, Alex Scott’s co-host.

By Newslanes Media
0
3

Must read

Dermot O’Leary, a 'nonsensical’ writer, fumes about 'disgusting’ Alex Scott, Alex Scott's co-host.

“Alex Scott spoils an excellent presentation on BBC Olympics Team by her noticeable inability pronounce her ‘gs’ at the end of words.

Alex says that competitors are not allowed to participate in the rowing, boxing, boxing, kayakin and weightlifting events.

- Advertisement -

Alex responded with an aggressive takedown of the ex-member of the House of Lords.

She said, “I am proud to be from an East London working class family, Poplar and Tower Hamlets.”

Publited Fri, 3 Sep 2021 at 20:51.26 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJames Bond girl shows Roger Moore his naughty little trick in The Spy Who Loved Me
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks