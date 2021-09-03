Elvis worked tirelessly to make this song a hit and also made some heart-stopping changes to the lyrics.

Davis stated that he heard the song on the radio while driving down the street. “I remember thinking, “I wish he hadn’t said “Ghetto.” He should have said “In the Ghetto.”

That’s typical for a songwriter. That lasted for about five seconds before I realized that it was a big hit. It was going to be an extremely, very big hit.

- Advertisement -

Davis had minor quirks that disappeared quickly when royalties checks started arriving: “Elvis was on a check. In my entire life, I had never earned more than $12,000 per year. My little weekly income, which was $12,000 per year, had been deposited in one bank.

I walked into the office with an enormous cheque that had a lot more zeros than it, and Elvis’ photograph on it. “I handed the cheque to her and said that I wanted to deposit it and would like $10,000 cashier’s cheque. I have a Mercedes I want.

Publited Fri, 3 Sep 2021 at 22:40:00 +0000