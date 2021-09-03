Firefly loses its launch of the first rocket it launches Mid-flight Explosion of Craft

Firefly’s first rocket was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. It carried several payloads that were intended for low-Earth orbit. Although the rocket launched as expected, it experienced an anomaly that caused the vehicle to explode and to lose its entire mass before reaching orbit.

Today’s rocket flew from Firefly Alpha, which was the launch vehicle for Firefly. This launch effort marked Firefly’s first ever launch of the spacecraft. It is an achievement to actually get off the launch pad the first time. The loss of the vehicle appears to have occurred sometime after what is known as “max q”, which is the point when the spacecraft experiences the greatest aerodynamic stress before leaving Earth’s atmosphere.

Firefly released a Twitter statement shortly after the explosion. The stream was hosted by Everyday Astronaut and featured audio and video from the company. The statement stated that ground crew had cleared the area around the explosion site and other areas to reduce risk, and adhered to safety protocol.

Company expects more information about the Alpha rocket’s fate and the reasons it was destroyed to be provided by the company. We will update as necessary.

Firefly Aerospace, a private commercial launch company based in Austin was founded in 2014. It survived bankruptcy and emerged as Firefly Aerospace. Firefly Aerospace is developing a Beta rocket to be capable of carrying around 17,000 pounds worth of payload into low-Earth orbit. The Alpha rocket can transport around 2,200lbs, which is fully expendable.

