James Bond: No Time to Die Experts in the film industry claim that James Bond’may not have any choice but delay’

Paramount Pictures made the bold move yesterday and delayed Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick’s November release date to 2022 due to delta variant concerns. As it stands now, the long-awaited James Bond film No Time To Die will still be released in UK cinemas September 30, and in America a week later. Variety reports that film industry experts believe Daniel Craig’s final 007 movie may be delayed.
According to insiders, No Time To Die may have no other choice than to make a move if there isn’t a substantial increase in movie attendance.
Even though it might make the movie more money, Bond producers Barbara Broccoli & Michael G Wilson wouldn’t allow simultaneous streaming of 007 movies on their website.
With their tentpole movies, Warner Bros and Disney have made this move together.
Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings were released in UK cinemas without any hybrid release on Disney+. Studios will be watching to see how the movie performs.
READ MORE: Tom Cruise movies: Top Gun 2 Maverick and Mission Impossible 7 delayed
Bond must make millions to stay afloat, which would be impossible given the ongoing global pandemic.
No Time To Die was originally a goal of the 007 producers. It would have been similar to Skyfall’s $1 billion global box office.
The latest Fast and Furious film, however, was made with a franchise that is used to making that kind of money. It grossed $704 million in summer and has been the only movie during this pandemic that exceeded $500 million.
The 007 film could be delayed even though there are only 30 days left until No Time To Die is released.
For several weeks Bond would have no real competition except Venom: Let There Be Carnage October 15 (which might delay) and Dune in the following month.
No Time To Die, even with its modest opening weekend could still be a slow-moving box office hit. MI6HQ has done the calculations and doubts that the Bond film will be financially successful on the date it is released.
According to the outlet, No Time To Die must gross at least $928 Million at the worldwide box office to be profitable. Their projection is between $481 and 530 million.
No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas September 30, and US theaters October 8, 2021.
READ THE VARIETY AND MI6 HQ ARTICLE HERE
Publited Fri, 3 Sep 2021 at 14:06:00 +0000