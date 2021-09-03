James Bond: No Time to Die Experts in the film industry claim that James Bond’may not have any choice but delay’

Paramount Pictures made the bold move yesterday and delayed Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick’s November release date to 2022 due to delta variant concerns. As it stands now, the long-awaited James Bond film No Time To Die will still be released in UK cinemas September 30, and in America a week later. Variety reports that film industry experts believe Daniel Craig’s final 007 movie may be delayed.

According to insiders, No Time To Die may have no other choice than to make a move if there isn’t a substantial increase in movie attendance.

Even though it might make the movie more money, Bond producers Barbara Broccoli & Michael G Wilson wouldn’t allow simultaneous streaming of 007 movies on their website.

With their tentpole movies, Warner Bros and Disney have made this move together.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings were released in UK cinemas without any hybrid release on Disney+. Studios will be watching to see how the movie performs.

