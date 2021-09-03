London tour date for Elton John’s “Farewell” has been released. How to purchase tickets

Sir Elton John has had a musical career that spans five decades. Next year, London will host the final concert of his “Farewell” tour. In 2022, the singer will perform the last gig on his tour at BST Hyde Park.

Star announced the end of his world tour, "Farewell Yellow Brick Road", which was back in 2018. He has performed his final gigs in cities around the globe since then as he retired from touring. The farewell tour, which was to span five continents and feature more than 300 concerts, would take him three years. His final tour performance was delayed for two consecutive years due to pandemic. READ MORE: Queen's Brian May on Freddie's final plea: 'He was full of passion'

His decision to make the change was made to be able to spend more quality time with his children. He stated, "When they stop, they'll be 10 or eight years old and that's an important period in their lives." "I don't want to be missed by them and they shouldn't miss me." Jim King is the chief executive officer of European festivals for AEG Presents. He stated that "Elton John has been the soundtrack of our lives and to know his final tour will be coming to Hyde Park is possibly the last time we'll ever see him perform is one of the most significant and important nights at BST Hyde Park."

You must pre-order Elton John's latest album by midnight September 5th to be eligible. You should be able to access the presale tickets which will be available between September 6 and 8. Book the festival by this date to be eligible for tickets to Elton's Hyde Park concert. You can already access presale tickets if you're an American Express Card member.

They were made available starting at 10 a.m. on September 3. The tickets will be available for general purchase starting at 10 a.m. on September 10. The BST Festival’s website will sell tickets. Prices start at PS70. Visit AXS.co.uk and Ticketmaster.co.uk bst-hydepark.com is also offering an affordable payment plan

