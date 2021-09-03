Mamma Mia! Swedish Supergroup Abba makes a comeback, releasing a new album and performing live CGI shows.

ABBA: A new tour is being created using CGI characters from the band

Abba’s compilation of the greatest hits Gold was the first album to reach 1,000 week in the UK album charts. The record, which was released in 1992, is still the UK’s second most popular album. It has sold 5.61 million copies. Queen’s Greatest Hits features the biggest hits of the Swedish band, including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, and Waterloo. It reached the top 100 for 19 years, and remained there for 12 more weeks.

Benny Andersson laughed at that time, “Not bad to four old turnips.” The album Gold is praised as an example of the best hits format and a well-curated album. - Advertisement - The supergroup will take pop music by storm with new songs and an “live” performance.

Fantastic four: ‘Abba-tars’ of Bjorn, Agnetha, Anni-Frid and Benny at the Voyage event in Stockholm

- Advertisement - Bjorn and Benny Ulvaeus (76 and 74 respectively) chose London as the launch location for Voyage, which will be available worldwide via Universal Music Group’s Capitol Label. It reunites the Swedish pop band for the first-time in over 40 years. The group recorded two tracks, Don’t Shut Me down and I Still Have Faith In You, yesterday at Andersson’s Riksmixningsverket in Stockholm. They will be featured in the concert. These songs represent the first Abba new music since December 1982’s Under Attack single. However, the group, which is now in its 70s, has released many solo albums.

Two former married couples will also be reunited at the reunion. Anni-Frid Lyngstad was engaged to Benny in 1971. This year also saw Agnetha Faltskog marry Bjorn. However, by 1981 both of these couples were divorcing within one year. - Advertisement - In 1981, The Visitors released their last album entitled The Visitors. It featured a candid look at the couple’s marriage problems. After a brand new website Abba Voyage appeared last week, fans eagerly awaited yesterday’s big reveal.

Fandom in times of Covid… Abba-branded face mask

The site had a black background and an image of four bright planets. It was dated September 2. New social media platforms, such as TikTok, were developed in anticipation of launch. Three-and-a half years have passed without any new music from Benny and Bjorn. In 2019, the pair stated that they would delay material (which was made more complicated by Covid), while concert preparations were complete.

ABBA is joined by TikTok for a piano version of Dancing Queen

Yesterday’s statement marked the end of this long wait. “It has been awhile since we made musical together. It’s been almost 40 years. In 1982, we took a break and are now ready to go. Truth be told, our participation in the creation of the most amazing and bizarre concert possible is the primary inspiration for us to start recording again. We’ll be able sit in the audience next spring and see our digital selves performing our songs on an arena built in London. It’s amazing! “To all those who have waited patiently over the past decade to follow us: We are grateful that you waited – now it is time to start a new adventure.”

Abba has announced the launch of Voyage, a new concert experience that will begin in May 2022. It features digital Abba versions created after weeks of motion capture and performance techniques. The Abba Arena, a brand new venue with a capacity of 3,000 people in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park will host them nightly. On Tuesday September 7, tickets go on sale. They spent hours wearing specially-designed suits while being film for “Abba Tars”, so fans could see them performing songs like Waterloo and Dancing Queen.

Abba at Waterloo station in 1974… They will be in London again, but in a different shape

Bjorn, Benny and BBC Radio 2 DJ Zoe Ball attended the official launch at the ArcelorMittal Orbit observation Tower in the park. Bjorn stated that the Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller had presented the idea for a virtual concert to them. Benny said that he was happy to see everyone back together after all these years.

It was something we wanted to accomplish before our deaths. Bjorn Ulvaeus

It is difficult to top hearing Agnetha and Frida singing together again. The arena will feature the quartet with a fantastic 10-piece band. We will even be there in flesh thanks to the ILM and creative team. Frida (or Norwegian Anni-Frid) recalled not at the launch her reactions to being given the chance to reunite. “When Benny called, I leapt at the opportunity!” What songs! These songwriters are truly gifted and deserve my respect. “I am extremely happy with the work we did, and I hope that our fans are as well.” Agnetha felt the same joy when she was reunited with her bandmates. “I didn’t know what I was in for when we got together back at the studio. Before I realized it, I had been enjoying my time. It’s hard to believe, but finally the time has come for us all to make this a worldwide event. Bjorn stated that the band is as close now as ever. To release a new album, after forty years of friendship and still to have total loyalty. That is what nobody has ever experienced. No one. We have long longed for it and it is so much fun.”

Friends: Bjorn, Anni-Frid, Agnetha and Benny were seen together in 2016 after a 30 year gap

Abba’s unassailable ten-year dominance over pop ended in 1982, but their split did not dampen the public’s enthusiasm for their music. Abba is as well-known for their sparkling outfits than their catchy songs. They were also a huge success in charting in the 1970s/early 1980s with their hit singles. Abba said that they wouldn’t reform, even though the band sold more than 400,000,000 albums in 50 years. They also had a successful stage show Mamma Mia! two feature films featuring Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan, Meryl Streep, and Lily James.

It all happened by accident when Bjorn and Benny met in traffic jam 1964. They recognized each other through the local music scene. After listening to The Beatles all night, they decided to start writing songs together. They are now back together, 57 years after their first meeting. Bjorn asked why they should reunite. He laughed and said that they wanted it to happen before our deaths.

The band took the world by storm after their 1974 Eurovision win with hit single Waterloo

ABBA IN NUMBERS 1972 – 2021 9Number one Singles 9Number one album 31Weeks at Number One (UK Singles Chart) 56Weeks at Number One (UK Album Chart) 30mAbba gold sales worldwide 0.Points, Abba’s score from the UK panel in 1974 when they won Eurovision Song Contest with Waterloo

