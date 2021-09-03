Next week on Xbox: Sept 6-10

Next Week on Xbox: Welcome! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] games! Click on their profiles to view more information and pre-order details. Release dates may change. Let’s get started!

Bus Simulator 21 – September 7

You will experience the day-to-day life of a bus driver, in either the USA or Europe. You can drive up to 30 buses licensed by international companies, which includes a double-decker bus and electric-buses. Your passengers will arrive at their destination safely and punctually.

Crown Trick (Console & PC) September 7, – Xbox Game Pass

You are now in The Nightmare Realm. You will be guiding Elle through a dangerous journey through procedurally created dungeons. Be careful to navigate unique traps and enemies that only move when Elle moves, thanks to Crown Trick’s unique turn-based mechanic. To survive the labyrinth, plan your moves strategically and master various skills, familiars, as well as weapons.

Ultra September 7

Dr. Eggman, the evil Dr. Eggman, has created an interstellar amusement center – but he is powering it using a captive alien race called “Wisps.” Sonic can use Sonic’s speed and other abilities to liberate Wisps as you travel six unique worlds.

Tormented Souls – September 7 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Tormented Souls, a survival horror video game, is inspired by the Resident Evil series and Alone in the Dark. Tormented Souls is a new take on fixed-perspective adventure. Caroline Walker plays the role of Caroline Walker investigating the disappearances of two girls from a mansion.

WRC 10 – September 7 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

The off-road racing simulator that sets the benchmark for excellence has been praised by professional drivers and reviewers. Relive your favorite moments behind the wheel of iconic cars to reach the podium for the 2021 season and celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Alphaset by POWGI – September 8 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

The new word puzzle combines crosswords with sudoku. It will challenge both your vocabulary as well your ability to deduce. There are 26 empty squares. To fill the grid with English words, each letter must only be used once. You can make a horrible joke every time you solve a puzzle.

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites – September 9 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S * Smart Delivery

WayForward, the original developer, upgrades their 2011 classic game with voice acting from Troy Baker and Laura Bailey, enhanced visuals and balanced gameplay. You can run, jump, cut and feed yourself through an underground castle in order to face Rayne’s father, who is at the behest the Brimstone Society.

Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the Raakshasa – September 9 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S * Smart Delivery

Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa, a 3D action RPG for third-person with morality choices made by BioWare veterans and Sucker Punch veterans. Make the right choices to shape your life and take action that will make a difference.

Life is Strange: True Colors – September 9 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S * Smart Delivery

Alex Chen conceals her curse. She has the psychic ability of empathy and the ability to take in strong emotions. Alex must accept her ability to uncover the truth when her brother is killed in an accident. You can pre-order four more in-game clothes now.

Nuclear Throne – September 9, 2009 – Xbox Game Pass

Nuclear Throne – This is a top-down, post-apocalyptic shooter. You will need to fight your way through wastelands using powerful weapons and collect radiation in order to modify some of your limbs. Are you able to reach the Nuclear Throne

The Artful Escape – September 9 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S * Smart Delivery * Xbox Game Pass

Francis Vendetti struggles with both the folklore of his past and his own cosmic wanderings on the day of his debut performance. Francis Vendetti, a teenager guitar prodigy sets off on a multidimensional, psychedelic journey to instill his stage personality.

One Day Without Me September 10

One boy awakes to find that he is the last person in his city. He must now find out the truth about what has happened and where everyone went.

From Earth to Heaven – September 10 – Xbox One X Enhanced

This unique game is a combination of an exploration-based platformer with philosophical storytelling and light-hearted exploration. The game is extremely stylized, with stunning environments and subtle environmental puzzles.

Tales of Arise – September 10 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Rena has been ruling over Dahna for 300 years. She pillages the planet’s resources and takes people’s dignity and liberty away. Two people from different planets are attempting to make a difference and find a better future. This is our tale. Pre-order this new installment to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Tales of”.

Lost in Random – September 10 – Smart Delivery

The kingdom of Random, ruled by an evil Queen, is split into six dark realms. There is a black curse that rules the lives of all inhabitants. This story is from award-winning Swedish gaming studio Zoink. Written by Eisner Award winner Ryan North, it features Even, a poor girl on a quest to rescue her sister.

LoveChoice – September 10 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

This is the start of a new love relationship. This one will bring you joy or pain. LoveChoice lets you decide the actions that will determine the outcome of your relationship. Pick your response to the three situations with 3 stories. The stories, which are sweet and funny and surprisingly relatable, are charming and heartwarming.

NBA 2K22 – September 10 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

NBA 2K22 gives you access to the whole basketball world. You can play against real NBA or WNBA players in authentic environments. MyTeam allows you to create your dream team with stars from today and legends of yesterday. MyCareer allows you to live out your pro career. You can either experience your rise in the NBA, or prove your leadership skills in MyGM/MyLeague. NBA 2K22 is available to anyone, anyplace.