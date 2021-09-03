Notre Dame vs. Florida State odds, prediction, betting Trends for Sunday’s Matchup

No. No. 9 Notre Dame will travel to Florida State in a Sunday evening showdown at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The game time will be at 7:30 PM ET. ET and will be broadcast on ABC.

They are hoping to improve on their run to the College Football Playoff semis last year. The Notre Dame record is 33-5 in three of the past three seasons under Brian Kelly. Wisconsin’s transfer quarterback Jack Coan will take center stage. A strong support cast includes Kyren Williams, SN’s All-American All-Purpose back.

Florida State will play in front of an emotionally charged crowd to honor Bobby Bowden who passed away Aug. 8. Mike Norvell is looking for a turnaround and will likely split the snaps with quarterbacks Jordan Travis (a UCF transfer) and McKenzie Milton (a Seminole who hasn’t played since 2018).

Are the Seminoles going to make this interesting?

This is everything you need to know about Notre Dame/Florida State’s matchup.

Odds courtesy FanDuel.com

Notre Dame-Florida State odds

Spread: Notre Dame -6.5

Notre Dame -6.5 Over/under 55

55 Moneyline Notre Dame -280, Florida State +220

There are three trends you should know

The average score of Notre Dame against Florida State is 22.5 points each game. FSU was defeated by the Irish 42-26 and 42-13 last year. Both games were in South Bend, Ind.

Seminoles have a 12-7 record at home in the past three seasons. This includes an ATS record of 2-3 as home underdog.

Notre Dame currently sits at 1 at Florida State. The last match was a 31-27 thriller in 2014. Kelly has made the Irish a favorite road team since 2010, when they are 15-16-1 against the spread.

Watch these three things

—McKenzie Milton and Jack CoanHere, two transfer quarterbacks might be the star.

Coan was a Wisconsin transfer who took over the Notre Dame starting position in spring. Coan was able to complete 68 percent, with eight interceptions and 23 TDs at Wisconsin. However, he missed 2020 because of injury. Coan is a skilled quarterback and Notre Dame provides enough support for him to feel at ease in the receiving field. Williams makes a good start in the backfield and Coan will focus on tight end Michael Mayer.

Milton should, however, at least get playing time even if he isn’t starting. This is one of the best stories in the season, especially considering that Milton’s career was at risk due to a serious leg injury sustained in UCF’s 2018 regular-season final. In three seasons, Milton had 92 total touchdowns with the Knights. He was also one of the FBS’s most dynamic quarterbacks. Although it’s been quite a while, Milton will still be running.

—FSU runs the game.Milton might not be able to see the time but Norvell knows that Travis was Seminoles’ top rusher last year. FSU averaged 199.5 rushing yards per contest, while Jashaun Korbin averaged 5.0 yards per carry. With a strong running game and controlled pace, the Seminoles are able to control this game’s pace. Both quarterbacks should participate.

—Kyle Hamilton in prime time.Hamilton, the FBS’s top defensive back, is undoubtedly the best. He led Ireland with 63 tackles and six breakups of passes in 2020. Hamilton has been referred to as a possible top-10 pick, which is a rare feat for safety. Hamilton could have some highlights-reel playmaking opportunities as FSU’s quarterbacks last year threw 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Last year, he had eight tackles to his credit.

It is important to remember that

Florida State allowed 12.2 yards per catch in 2020. Notre Dame’s experienced receivers include Avery Davis, Braden Lenzy, and Kevin Austin Jr. Davis averaged 13.4 yard per catch last year, so Austin may be the high-tackle receiver in 2019. What number of deep passes will Coan attempt against the Florida State secondary to score? Perhaps it is better to focus on the intermediate passing game. This is the area Notre Dame can succeed.

Notre Dame-Florida State prediction

The Seminoles will dedicate this season to Bobby Bowden, a legendary coach. It will be a very emotional match. Milton and Travis will provide a boost in the running department, as well. Notre Dame will, however, control both the trenches and will make the difference in the second half. Williams will move 100 yards with a couple of TD passes from Coan.

For the fifth season in a row, Seminoles are unable to win their opening game.

Score final: Notre Dame 35, Florida State 20

