Pope is ‘gutted” to miss the dream century

Ollie Pope was happy to make 81, but was "gutted" not to be able for a hundred at his home.

After being outed for 81 in day two, England’s Ollie Pope said he was devastated to miss out on the century at his home.

The 23-year old Surrey right-hander batted brilliantly after his injury. He had led India to a lead of first innings at The Kia Oval, before taking the host into victory.

Joe Root’s team eventually won a lead of 99 runs before India cut it to 56. They reached stumps at 43-0. Pope was left to reflect upon the “dream ton” that never came to his attention.

Sky Sports’s rabbi said that he was “to be truthful, I was quite gutted” It would have been an incredible dream for me to get over the line at my home field.

But I suppose if somebody said that you would get an 80th game back, you’d take it. However, I am still gutted.

Watch the best of Pope's sixth Test half-century

“I had to tear my quad, so I don’t have a lot of time playing. You can’t prepare yourself for Test matches.

“I wanted to feel as confident with the bat as possible. Over the past few weeks, I have scored a lot of runs. These last Tests were very closely watched and I tried my best to make the most of them.

Pope scored all around the wicket in his 159 ball knock. Sky Sports pundits Mark Butcher, Nasser Hussain and Nasser Hussain believed that a shift of guard and an opening up to the offside helped him score a sixth Test fifty.

Butcher stated, “He performed really well, and it was so nice to watch him play that drive, peel off some extra cover drives, and look to feel in control but also have the options to place pressure back on the bowler.”

He is a player who is free to score and can hustle, which is the reason he was so popular in the first instance.

He’s settled in a neutral spot at the crease, which has allowed him to keep his eyes on the off stump and leave any that is wider than it. And score when they do. This is the art of batting, finding new ways to score runs.

It doesn’t mean that there’s a wrong or right way to take your guard. But if you are unable to access areas where you want, then you lose the game and get hit with the occasional good shot.

He played well and it was a pleasure to see him.

He’s scored 81 points in Test matches, which is 19 less than his 100-point average on this site. He’s obviously disappointed, but this is an impressive return.

Hussain, who has long been regarded as Root’s natural successor, says that Pope must now step up and turn all his unquestionable talent into big runs for England.

The former England captain stated, “Yes, it is already proven [that he can be a Test match cricket batsman]; we are not waiting for that to happen, he has already demonstrated that.”

He’s been in nets, which is a different way to play. His role model is the No. 1 cricketer in the world who did exactly the same.

He’s watching Root do it, and he said it against this attack. He is not a great player, but he is still a very good player. Now he has to keep going.

“The second thing that I would recommend him doing is because, before Malan was picked it was: “Can we bring Pope into the No 3 position?” We can’t, because he has never played more than four games for Surrey.

“I believe he will eventually knock on Alec Stewart’s door and tell him ‘I’m such an excellent player, I probably have to move up in the county cricket order’.”

Day three of the fourth Test between England & India will be televised live by Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, and starting at 10.15 am on Saturday.