Rainbow Six Siege: New Season Release Date Be careful, it could be crossplay

The Crystal Guard update is being tested right now by Ubisoft, and it won’t be long before the new Rainbow Six Siege season, and all its new content is available to play.

Fans of the R6 can expect a new attack operator, Osa. There will also be several major map changes.

Osa is expected to be one of the major draws. New tech will also arrive in the game, which will undoubtedly shake up the meta on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Osa can deploy the shield on floors or windows to give temporary protection.

Osa is a natural innovator, while strengthening the position of the attacking team. The Talon-8 can be deployed to clear doors and window frames, or she can keep the Talon-8 in her hands for navigation.

The Talon-8 shields, which are bulletproof and transparent to both sides let you see through. Be careful how they’re placed. Bank, Clubhouse, and Coastline also see changes that add comfort.