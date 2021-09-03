Rainbow Six Siege: New Season Release Date Be careful, it could be crossplay

The Crystal Guard update is being tested right now by Ubisoft, and it won’t be long before the new Rainbow Six Siege season, and all its new content is available to play.
Fans of the R6 can expect a new attack operator, Osa. There will also be several major map changes.
Osa is expected to be one of the major draws. New tech will also arrive in the game, which will undoubtedly shake up the meta on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
Osa can deploy the shield on floors or windows to give temporary protection.
Osa is a natural innovator, while strengthening the position of the attacking team. The Talon-8 can be deployed to clear doors and window frames, or she can keep the Talon-8 in her hands for navigation.
The Talon-8 shields, which are bulletproof and transparent to both sides let you see through. Be careful how they’re placed. Bank, Clubhouse, and Coastline also see changes that add comfort.
This is what we know about Operation Crystal Guard and Rainbow Six Siege’s new season.
WHEN IS THE NEW SEASON OF RAINBOW SIX SIEGE STARTING?
Ubisoft confirmed Monday September 7th as the release date for Rainbow Six Siege’s new season.
Each platform will get the latest update at its own time. The developers will release it in an hourly schedule.
We haven’t been provided with a release date for Rainbow Six Siege: North Star yet. However, more information is likely to come out this weekend.
R6 patch history has been updated in the UK in the morning. The schedule for Crimson Heist includes updates at 2pm BST and 3PM BST on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. PlayStation will be up by 4pm BST.
This week’s Rainbow Six Siege update, as mentioned, will include a lot of high-ticket items such Osa, her shield, and other big ticket items.
It won’t contain a new map. Ubisoft will make major changes to several maps that are smaller.
Ubi says that Bank, Coastline and Clubhouse were rebuilt completely from scratch to improve balancing and environmental destruction as well as sound propagation and lighting.
Bank is one of Rainbow Six Siege’s oldest maps. However, here are some things that have been changed this month.
- EXT Boulevard vehicles were moved to safer locations in order to avoid runout eliminations.
- To prevent unjust firefighting, some EXT Low Roof or EXT High Roof skylights were blocked.
- To prevent spawn peaking, the line of sight to EXT Back Alley was adjusted.
- EXT Terrace was updated to avoid spawn peaking.
- To prevent shots from the interior balcony, filing cabinets were removed between 1F ATMs & 1F Lobby.
- To improve shooting ease, all metal bars from B Vault have been removed.
- EXT Side Alley is a new alleyway that connects EXT Boulevard to EXT Back Alley.
- Now, Hatch in 1F Lobby leads to the B Vault
- Now, railing is not possible in the 2F Skylight Stairwell.
Many gamers are curious when Rainbow Six Siege’s crossplay support will be available across all platforms.
Ubisoft confirmed R6 Crossplay will be available later in the year. However, it is not ready today.
Rainbow Six Siege was launched on Stadia on June 30th. Players on PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna can now queue up for matches and share the same account progression.
Crossplay will arrive on consoles in early 2022, but it won’t come to players of PlayStation and Xbox platforms until then.
Publited Fri, 3 Sep 2021 at 19:01:26 +0000