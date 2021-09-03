SimpliFed offers $500,000 in pre-seed towards infant nutrition support

There are many ways to feed babies. Parents can also feel more alone as they try to navigate this important milestone in their life.

Enter SimpliFed, an Ithaca, New York-based company providing virtual lactation and a baby feeding support platform. Third Culture Capital led the pre-seed financing of $500,000 for the startup, which was announced Friday.

SimpliFed’s CEO Andrea Ippolito is a biomedical engineering mother and a grandmother to two children. After having her first baby, she struggled to breastfeed and realized that there was help available. She set out to find a solution to make it easier for others to do the same.

TechCrunch was told by her that post discharge is the point when we reach our goal. This is an enormous problem for Medicaid. It isn’t just about expanding access but also providing support for breastfeeding and dealing with the hassles of health insurance. No matter what method they use to feed their babies, we want moms to be able to achieve their breastfeeding goals.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that 60%” of breastfeeders don’t continue to breastfeed as much as they want due to difficulties lactating, baby latching or sickness.

SimpliFed is an independent platform that provides evidence-based information about nutrition for babies. Ippolito stated that the platform is not meant to replace traditional care mothers and babies receive during pregnancy and post-partum, but it can be used to support parents when they have questions. For $100, parents can schedule a complimentary 15-minute consultation online with a lactation specialist. Then they will receive 60-minute sessions. For those who want to continue care, there is also an option to become a member in the future.

Ippolito stated that the new funds will be used for additional staff to develop and expand the Telelactation Platform. To co-design the program, the platform will be participating in a clinical trial. In the long-term, she hopes to establish relationships with providers and payers in order to be paid reimbursement through health plans and become in-network.

Julien Pham is the managing partner of Third Culture Capital. He met Ippolito a decade ago at MIT Hacking Medicine. He is a trained physician and saw the huge opportunity to simplify providing best nutrition for infants.

Pham stated that “The U.S. has changed over time, and millennials have a new ask. SimpliFed can help them.” Andrea is a true dynamo. We love Andrea’s energy, her motherhood and her ability to be there for her children.

