The Best Stocks You Can Buy After Hurricane Ida

September

2, 2021 Read for 3 minutes

- Advertisement -

This story originally appeared on Zacks



[Embedded content]

Hello everyone, Dave Bartosiak from Zacks.com Trending Stocks. It’s New York City 2, Miami 0. It’s not the Yankees’ game. This is the Hurricane count for this summer. Be foregoing temptation to Poseidon and going any further, I will just knock on wood. South Florida doesn’t need hurricanes this season. My impact windows are too strong for me. I was left in New York for one day by Hurricane Ida. It triggered torrential rains that caused dozens of video clips of water pouring through the subways, and out of manholes.

You can call me a profiteer but I always think of one thing when a hurricane hits and causes damage. Who will be the best at repairing it? We can use Zacks.com as a guide to help us find stock options that could be benefited by a hurricane season in places we don’t expect.

Home improvement shops likeHome Depot HDAndLowe’s LOW.What about other people like you?Lumber Liquidators LLAndTechnoglass TGLS.

- Advertisement -

This video is shared every time you do. A hurricane of immense destruction spins out in the Atlantic, then fizzles into nothing and saves everyone. For the Value Investor deal, subscribe to YouTube, Twitter @bartosiastics and Follow the Author. Dave Bartosiak is the Zacks.com’s chief executive.

Stock News: More Than the iPhone

This could be the technological mother of all revolutions. Apple only sold 1 billion iPhones over 10 years, but it is now expected that a breakthrough will generate more than 7 billion iPhones by 2025. This would create a market worth $1.3 trillion.

Zacks just published a Special Report on this rapidly-emerging trend and four tickers to help you take advantage. You may regret it in 2022 if you do not buy right away.

For the four trades, click here >>

- Advertisement -

Get the most recent Zacks Investment Research recommendations. Download 7 Stocks to Watch in the Next 30 days. Click to get this free report

Lowes Companies, Inc. (LOW): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research