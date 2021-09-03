The new material can measure your heart beat through the use of your cellphone. Shirt

Although it is still a long way off, this material may eventually replace heavy EKG Holter monitors used in hospitals and in heart-rate monitoring watches.

Rice University’s lab developed the first carbon nanotube fiber. It was studied in medical procedures such as cochlear implant for hearing loss, and heart repair. The original filaments, which were approximately 22 microns in width, could not be used on a regular sewing machine at that time.

Researchers teamed up with a rope maker to create a fabric similar to ordinary sewing thread, which could then be used to make athletic clothing. According to the study, this smart shirt is able to transmit continuous and non-invasive electrocardiogram readings. It is worth noting, however that the existing EKG monitors are now quite comfortable and non-intrusive.

Researchers believe that apparel made with these fibers may eventually track vital signs.

However, the “smart shirt” doesn’t come without wires. The shirt’s nanotube fibers transmit information via Bluetooth technology to the computer.

Oliver Dewy from the research team stated that it is difficult to find thread-like, soft materials that can be used for construction. He said that it can either be made into a bridge or a powerline. Nothing else works like it.”