The UK will soon be able to implement a new EU driving law. Drivers need to be able to focus.

According to the European Transport Safety Council, all EU-based new vehicles must have tools installed by July 2022.

Models that were on the market prior to this date must have limiters installed by May 2024.

Even though the UK has officially left the EU, they will still be expected to adopt the new rules once they become effective.

While many EU laws are already transferred to the UK, manufacturers would prefer to use a set of similar guidelines in order to trade.

Publited at Fri, 3 Sep 2021 03:35:55 +0000