Quantcast
29 C
United States of America
Friday, September 3, 2021
type here...
Business

The Wifedoge: What’s it all about? The cryptocurrency “wife” of Dogecoin grew by more than 3000% in a single day, Elon Musk Already liked it

By Newslanes Media
0
5

Must read

Should you invest in Wifecoin? The new cryptocurrency Wifecoin (the ‘wife’ and clone for Dogecoin) has increased its market capitalization to more than 3000% in 24 hours.

Grow Your Business,
This is not your inbox

Keep up to date and sign up for our daily newsletter!

- Advertisement -

Read for 4 minutes

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. This process may cause errors.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

They launched Wifedoge, a cryptocurrency that is meant to be the wife of Dogecoin. However, it’s essentially a copy of Dogecoin. The token was not only a curiousity in the crypto world, but also had the like of Elon Musk. According to CoinMarketCap data, it experienced a rapid increase of over 3,000% market capitalization within a single day.

- Advertisement -

The Wifedoge’s market capitalization was 2.32 Million dollars on Tuesday August 31. This is 3,294.29% more than Monday’s 68.350 dollar start.

The streak was broken by the Dogecoin’s ‘wife’ and its capitalization dropped to $ 301 406 on Thursday, September 2.

The Wifedoge: What's it all about? The cryptocurrency "wife" of Dogecoin grew by more than 3000% in a single day, Elon Musk Already liked it

Source: CoinMarketCap.com

What’s the Wifedoge?

Wifecoin is the “inception” of cryptocurrency. It was created as parody of Dogecoin, a digital currency, which, in turn, was inspired by a meme about Bitcoin.

- Advertisement -

Creators guarantee that every Wifecoin token is equal to one Dogecoin. This is great news considering the DOGE’s value has increased by 4.600% within a year. Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and Mark Cuban consider it the “strongest” crypto.

They also announced they would reserve 5% of Wifedoge units to Elon Musk.

“We’ll give them to your at the correct time. Otherwise, 5% will be permanently blocked,” says in a Tweet from the Wifecoin Twitter account.

The developers of the cryptocurrency “meme of meme” are convinced they have Elon Musk’s endorsement that they thank him on Twitter.

Thank you Elon Musk. I am Wifedoge. Wifedoge is Doge! This is Pancakeswap’s fourth launch day! Thank you for supporting Wifedoge by tweeting. We are sure to surprise even more global investors. Another tweet reads, “Our team is hard at work,”

Do you want to invest in Wifedoge’s?

Experts believe that the vertiginous “ups and downs” are due to fraudulent manipulations in crypto markets, which can result in multiple victims.

The sharp rises and falls in price for low liquidity assets can often be due to fraudulent manipulations called ‘pump & dump’. These consist in inflating the value of the asset and selling it at exorbitant prices. RT en Espanol stated that many crypto investors fall prey to this scam because there are no regulations.

Wifedoge’s decision about whether to invest in it or not is similar to any other cryptocurrency: If you have additional money you can lose in the event of a problem, go ahead. You can skyrocket your crypto portfolio by having some tokens.

Publited at Fri, 3 Sep 2021 23.21:52 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBrendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene wants to create the biggest possible Sandbox Open-World Game Ever
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks