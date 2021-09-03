This Stack Mobile and App Development Course teaches you how to program. Bundle

TL;DR: The 2021 Learn to Code with React Certification Bundle is on sale for PS18.25 as of Sept. 3, saving you 98% on list price.

Learning to code isn’t reserved for people who spent summers at tech camp. Pretty much anyone can learn this highly coveted skill — in their free time.

The 2021 Learn to Code bundle unpacks the crucial elements of major programming languages like JavaScript and associated libraries React and Redux. There are more than 500 lessons packed into 53 hours.

You can instantly start building your portfolio by taking a quick dive into React Apps with Redux Toolkit or Typescript. Next, you will learn how to create a React application from scratch. You’ll learn how to build a React app from scratch using Storybook stories and unit tests. React JS is a course that teaches web development skills. React Native-CLI is a library created by React.

Oak Academy is a group of industry experts that offers all courses. Educators specialising in cybersecurity, coding, IT, game development, app monetisation, and more lend their expertise throughout the Learn to Code courses, preparing you for a number of question angles in a potential future tech job interview.

