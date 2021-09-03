Twitch Crowd Vote for True Colors: Life is Strange Plug-in

Square Enix released the plug-in to allow crowd voting for Life is Strange: True Colors. Streamers can download it now.

Twitch extensions can be customized to allow viewers’ big decision-making choices to automatically take effect, or for audience polling without actually asking them.

Life is Strange: True Colors launches next Friday, 10th September, but Twitch streamers can install the add-on already to prepare for some of the game’s tougher narrative choices.

True Colors, which feels like it has been a long time coming, will be the beginning of a new chapter for Life is Strange. It features a new main character and a small-town setting. Deck Nine is developing it, which is the same studio that developed the Life is Strange prequel Before The Storm. Later this year, a Nintendo Switch version of the game will be available.

