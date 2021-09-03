Ultra Clean Holdings, (UCTT), Gains As Markets Drops You Should Be Aware

- Advertisement -

September

3, 2021 Read for 3 minutes

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Ultra Clean Holdings closed at $46.72 during the most recent trading session. This is a +0.34% increase from the previous day. This stock beat the S&P 500’s daily loss by 0.03%.

Today’s news came after shares in chipmaking equipment service company lost 2.47 percent over the previous month. The Computer and Technology sector saw a gain of 4.91% and the S&P 500 a rise of 3.59%.

As it approaches its next earnings report, UCTT will look to show strength. UCTT will report $1 earnings per share on that date, representing a 36.99% year-over-year increase. The most recent consensus estimate calls for revenue to reach $543.97million in the quarter, an increase of 49.74% over the previous year.

UCTT expects earnings to reach $3.90 per share for the full year and revenues of $2.03 trillion. This would be an increase of +39.29% versus +44.92% year over year.

Notable are also recent revisions to analyst estimates of UCTT. Revisions in recent years tend to be reflective of the most current business trends. Positive revisions can be interpreted as positive signs for the company’s business outlook.

We believe that these revisions to estimates are related to stock moves by near-team stocks, based on our research. We have created the Zacks Rank to benefit from these changes. It is a proprietary model that takes into consideration estimate revisions and gives an actionable rating system.

Zacks Rank ranges between #1 (Strong Buy), to #5 (“Strong Sell”) The Zacks Rank system has an impressive, independent-audited record of success. Since 1988, #1 stocks have delivered an average annual return +25%. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimation has moved 0.75% lower over the last month. UCTT currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

UCTT’s Forward P/E ratio is 11.94, according to its valuation. Considering that its industry has an average Forward PE ratio of 15.56, one could conclude that UCTT trades at a discounted rate.

Investors need to note that UCTT currently has a 1.49 PEG ratio. The PEG ratio is a popular measure that’s similar to the well-known P/E. However, it also considers the expected earnings growth rate of the company. Based on closing prices yesterday, Electronics-Making Machinery stock has an average PEG ratio 0.94.

Electronics – Manufacturing Machinery is part of Computer and Technology. The current Zacks Industry Rank for this industry is 48. This puts it among the top 19% in all 250+ industries.

Zacks Industries Rank measures the strength and diversity of industry groups. It is based on the Zacks Rank average of individual stocks in the group. Research shows that top-rated industries are rated higher than the bottom 50% by an average of two to one.

Zacks.com allows you to follow UCTT during the upcoming trading sessions.

