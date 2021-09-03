Video: Nintendo Minute: Play more WarioWare! Together

Last week, Kit and Krysta stated at the end of their Nintendo Minute episode that they would be playing some more WarioWare: Get It Together in the next episode. The next episode came earlier tonight. The episode, which is promised, features the pair playing more WarioWare: Get It Together.

In the video description, they said that they were back with WarioWare: Get it Together! Today, however, we are playing “Puck’er Up”, a competitive mode. You can see the winner’s garlic smell at the end. “We hope that you are getting excited about the game.” Nintendo‘s tweet, which contains the video, can be seen down below.

Publited Sat, 4 Sep 2021 at 01:09:27 +0000