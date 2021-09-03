Quantcast
19 C
United States of America
Friday, September 3, 2021
type here...
Technology

With an SUV, transform your car into a comfortable place to rest with an SUV Tents on Sale

By Newslanes Media
0
21

Must read

The Igloo Essential SUV Tent is now on sale at $249.99, a 7% discount.

If you want to go on a long-haul road trip without steep hotel costs, this SUV tent is just the companion you need.

- Advertisement -

It is wind-resistant and water-resistant. The tent can be triple-layered to provide extra protection. The tent attaches securely to your vehicle using a 4-point attachment system. It seals tightly so bugs and other creatures can’t get in. Plus, it’s compatible with any hatchback, SUV, station wagon, minivan, or truck.

This tent is great because you don’t need to duck and squirm once it’s up. The tent can be extended to heights of up to 6 feet, making it easy for most people to move around inside.

You’ll always be safe and prepared for whatever the storm throws at your vehicle. Before you set up shelter, make sure that it is located in a secure and safe area.

Check out everything this accessible and multifunctional car tent can do for your next road trip:

- Advertisement -

This Igloo Essential SUV tent car tent normally retails at $269. But you can take it home for just $249.99 for a limited time.

SUV Car Tent -- $249.99

Credit: Igloo Essentials

Publited Fri, 3 Sep 2021 at 09:26:34 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleA Unique Mixture of Salts Could Have Sparked Life on Primordial Earth, Study Hints
Next articleAntonio Banderas, 61, debuts newly-dyed auburn locks at Venice Film Festival
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks